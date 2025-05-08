In the News: Peter Gregg on a Proposed 100% Tariff on Foreign Films

Peter Gregg, associate professor and department chair of emerging media at the University of St. Thomas, spoke to KARE 11 on what it would mean to have a tariff on foreign films. President Donald Trump has proposed a 100% tariff on foreign films, although no final decisions have been made.

“My first reaction was let’s see what happens in 48 hours,” Peter Gregg, chair of the Department of Emerging Media at the University of St Thomas, said.

That pause comes from how a tariff on a film would work, Gregg says.