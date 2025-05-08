In the News: Rachel Moran on Probation Sentences

Rachel Moran, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, talked with KSTP-TV about a man who was released early from probation and is a suspect in a mass shooting.

From the story:

“It is fairly common in Minnesota to receive a probation sentence for that type of offense,” said Rachel Moran, an associate professor at the University of St. Thomas Law School. “Essentially, what the court was saying was if you stay out of trouble for the period of probation, you won’t have to serve the prison sentence.”

Additional court documents show, however, less than a year later, he was charged with DWI in neighboring Itasca County, which was a probation violation. In August 2023, Judge Peterson still agreed to end his probation early.