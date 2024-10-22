In the News: International Students Find Careers in the US

Lori Friedman, director of the Office of International Students and Scholars, and Mark Sorenson-Wagner, director of career development and corporate partnerships at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with The World for a story about international students pursuing the American dream after attending college in the U.S.

From the story:

Lori Friedman, director of the International Students and Scholars program at the University of St. Thomas, oversees over 500 international students on campus. Much of her job is spent not only making sure students understand the high stakes of seeking employment in the U.S., but educating employers as well.

“It’s very difficult,” Friedman said. “Many students want U.S. work experience before returning home, but employers have a learning curve when it comes to hiring international graduates.”

Mark Sorenson-Wagner, director of career development at the University of St. Thomas, teaches international students about the factors they can control in the job interview process, from making connections to feeling confident when an opportunity arises so employers will recognize their value.