In the News: John Abraham Joins WCCO Radio at the Minnesota State Fair

John Abraham, mechanical engineering professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently joined Adam and Jordana live from the fair to discuss a wide range of topics, from the impacts of global warming on livestock, agriculture and building design, the evolution of artificial intelligence and the four main food groups at the fair.

“This is all about risk assessment. What are the actions we can take now to make the future better and what are the costs of those actions. If it was just climate change, who cares? If the world was warming but there were no negative impacts, we wouldn’t care. So what are the negative impacts that we’re most concerned about, that makes us motivated to study this problem?”