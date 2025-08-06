In the News: John Abraham on Aircraft Turbulence and Climate Change

A plane made an emergency landing at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport July 30 after dozens of people were injured by “significant” in-flight turbulence, according to the airline. Dr. John Abraham, mechanical engineering professor, spoke to WCCO-TV about how climate change contributes to turbulence.

From the story:

“Generally speaking, flying by air is still a safe way to travel, but as the Earth warms you can expect more of this turbulence we’ve seen,” said Dr. John Abraham, an engineering professor at the University of St. Thomas.



Abraham says turbulence is caused by chaotic air motion and it’s not new, but is getting worse, especially turbulence – pilots can’t see or avoid. A warming Arctic is making for a shaky ride.