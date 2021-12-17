In the News: John Abraham on Climate Change in Minnesota

Professor of thermal sciences John Abraham spoke with MPR News about how climate change has impacted the dramatic changes in weather that Minnesota has experienced this December.



From the interview: What we're finding is that tornadoes are occurring earlier in the year and later in the year, typically times when it would be too cold to have tornadoes. Because of global warming, tornadoes can form when they otherwise couldn't.



In addition, it appears that we're seeing larger groups of tornadoes form. So rather than one or two tornadoes, a number of tornadoes all formed together.