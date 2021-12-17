School of Engineering professor John Abraham teaches a class in the John Roach Center for the Liberal Arts auditorium.
Story In the News

In the News: John Abraham on Climate Change in Minnesota

Posted on By Media Mentions
MPR News Logo

Professor of thermal sciences John Abraham spoke with MPR News about how climate change has impacted the dramatic changes in weather that Minnesota has experienced this December.

From the interview: What we're finding is that tornadoes are occurring earlier in the year and later in the year, typically times when it would be too cold to have tornadoes. Because of global warming, tornadoes can form when they otherwise couldn't.

In addition, it appears that we're seeing larger groups of tornadoes form. So rather than one or two tornadoes, a number of tornadoes all formed together.

Read More

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications