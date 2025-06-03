In the News: John Abraham on Climate Science

John Abraham, mechanical engineering professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently joined WCCO Radio to discuss climate science and how Minnesota could export energy from wind and solar.

From the WCCO Radio interview:

Host: The USDA is trying to erase climate data. Why would they try to erase climate data? What is going to happen if they erase the climate data?

Abraham: The reason that they want to erase the climate data is that they want to reduce our emphasis and focus on climate change, what we can do about it and the costs of climate change. A lot of the data that is being removed relates to costs: extreme weather, being able to predict where our next storm is going to come from. ...

Host: There’s also a push for the government to stop tracking the costs of extreme weather. It goes hand in hand with trying to erase evidence of climate change. Is this another example of hear no evil, see no evil?