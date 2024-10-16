In the News: John Abraham on How Hurricane Milton’s Rapid Growth Shows Climate Change in Action

John Abraham, a mechanical engineering professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently spoke with KARE 11 about how record-high ocean temperatures fueled Hurricane Milton’s rapid growth, highlighting the connection between climate change and stronger storms. He also points out the urgent need to take action to reduce global warming and prevent more destructive hurricanes.

From the story:

The size and scope of Hurricane Milton is now so obvious that it can be seen from space, but the speed that it grew is what has been truly breathtaking.

John Abraham, a professor of thermal sciences at the University of St Thomas, has been saying the same for years now.

“The warming that we’re seeing is entirely human driven,” said Abraham, who has worked with oceanographers to study and track the explosive warming of the ocean. “Think about the energy of a Hiroshima atomic bomb that ended World War II – six times that – every second for the entire year. That’s how much heat is going into the ocean.”