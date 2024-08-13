In the News: John Abraham on Rising Ocean Temperatures

John Abraham, mechanical engineering professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently spoke with PBS North Carolina regarding warmer ocean temperatures.

From the story:

It’s likely the warmer Earth and air temperatures are contributing to the warmer ocean temperatures, but scientists don’t know precisely why sea surface temperatures have climbed so high so fast.

While air temperatures are warmer, water has a greater capacity to absorb and store heat. In fact, the ocean has absorbed about 90% of the heat created by global warming.