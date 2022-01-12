In the News: John Abraham on Rising Ocean Temperatures

Professor of thermal sciences John Abraham is a co-author of an annual report by the journal of Advances in Atmospheric Sciences which studies the rising ocean temperatures as a result of built up greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. The study has been nationally distributed, and featured in articles by sources such as CNN and EcoWatch.



From CNN: Last year was the hottest on record for the world's oceans for the third year in a row, according to new research, part of a long-term upward trend in ocean temperature that scientists say is overwhelmingly due to planet-warming fossil fuel emissions.



The annual study, published Tuesday in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, found the past five years have been the hottest five on record for the oceans, dating back to the late 1950s.