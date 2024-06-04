In the News: John Abraham on Traditional and Emerging Uses of Artificial Intelligence

John Abraham, mechanical engineering professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently joined WCCO Radio to discuss how AI is used in his research and the potential long-term impacts of AI on society.

“I work on designing water structures – dams and culverts – in the Middle East. ... We use a process called genetic algorithms where we come up with a starting design and then we have the computer tweak it a little bit. ... And then we look at the successive generations and we pick the offspring that are most suited to solve the problem. ... That kind of use of AI is used all over the planet.”