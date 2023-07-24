In the News: John Tauer on Basketball Team’s Trip to Italy

John Tauer, head coach of the Tommie men’s basketball team, recently spoke with the Star Tribune about the team’s summer trip to play exhibition games in Italy.

From the story:

The Tommies, who finished fourth in the Summit League in their second D-I season, will play three exhibition games in Italy. They’ll also do some sightseeing in Rome and the Amalfi Coast. The trip from Aug. 20-30 begins with two days visiting New York City, including Wall Street.

“It should be a really incredible experience,” Tommies coach John Tauer said. “It will provide different things for our guys in terms of education, culture, and the team-bonding aspect. It’s really one of those once-in-a-lifetime trips that we’re so grateful for.”