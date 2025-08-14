In the News: Jukka Kukkonen on What’s Ahead for Electric Vehicles

Jukka Kukkonen, instructor in electrical and computer engineering at the University of St. Thomas, spoke to MPR News on the future of electric vehicles after the recent repeal of EV tax credits.

From the interview:

If you’ve been on the fence about whether to get an electric vehicle, now might be a good time to buy or lease one.

A federal tax credit that lowers the cost of EVs is set to expire at the end of September – much earlier than planned. The change is part of President Donald Trump’s major tax and spending bill, which eliminated several incentives for electric vehicles.

EVs have come a long way in the last few years. They made up nearly 8% of new cars sold last year in Minnesota and more than 100 electric vehicle models are now for sale in the U.S.

Host: What have been the biggest advances in the technology in the last few years?

Kukkonen: The battery technology really has improved in the recent 10 years ... the average range for a new EV is over 290 miles.

Host: The term “range anxiety” was a topic. Is range anxiety still a thing?