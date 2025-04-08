In the News: Jukka Kukkonen Op-Ed on Electric Vehicles in Minnesota Reformer

Jukka Kukkonen, electrical and computer engineering adjunct faculty at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently co-wrote an op-ed with Anjali Bains of Fresh Energy on EVs for Minnesota Reformer.

From the story:

In early February, the news that many of us in the electric vehicle space had been bracing for came to pass: the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure grant program was paused. It had promised $5 billion to build a much-needed public, fast charging network. This freeze of federal EV charging infrastructure funds dismayed the auto industry and EV advocates alike.

Automakers, charging companies and even gas stations have called for restoring the grant program, which would have provided Minnesota with $68 million for public charging stations.