In The News: Julia Rodrigue Aims to Row Her Way to the Olympics

Julia Rodrigue '25 is a University of St. Thomas graduate who loves competing, and on a whim she competed in a sport she never tried before joining the St. Thomas Club Rowing team. Three years later, the Hudson, Wisconsin, native became a national champion. WCCO-TV featured Rodrigue, showing how this alumna who majored in political science, with minors in philosophy of law and politics, and legal lkills, is preparing to row her way to the Olympics, and then law school.
From the story:
"It's incredible. I actually went to St. Thomas and graduated in three years there," Rodrigue said. "Only three years ago I started the sport and now I'm a national champion. And, I'm going out and racing these big regattas (boat races)."
Rodrigue is looking to attend law school, maybe taking a gap year to pursue her rowing goals.