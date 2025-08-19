In The News: Julia Rodrigue Aims to Row Her Way to the Olympics

Julia Rodrigue '25 is a University of St. Thomas graduate who loves competing, and on a whim she competed in a sport she never tried before joining the St. Thomas Club Rowing team. Three years later, the Hudson, Wisconsin, native became a national champion. WCCO-TV featured Rodrigue, showing how this alumna who majored in political science, with minors in philosophy of law and politics, and legal lkills, is preparing to row her way to the Olympics, and then law school.