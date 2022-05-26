In the News: Karyn McCoy on Employer Demand for College Graduates

According to a report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers, employers will hire 31.6% more college graduates this spring compared to last. Karyn McCoy, the Associate VP of Alumni Career and Corporate Engagement at the University of St. Thomas, spoke to KMSP-TV about this, saying she’s noticing the high demand for workers as spring graduates secure jobs.

From the article: 'They have one of the best markets I’ve seen in more than ten years. The demand for college graduates is extremely high. We’re hearing from employers that are still hiring, which is very rare for this time of year,' McCoy said."

More positions are offering hybrid and remote options, with 40% of entry-level jobs being hybrid, and 18% being fully remote.