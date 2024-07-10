In the News: Kevin Sauter on President Biden Meeting With Governors Amid Campaign Turmoil

Kevin Sauter, professor emeritus of communication studies at the University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences, recently spoke with KARE 11 about the unique meeting between President Biden and Democratic governors.
Dr. Kevin Sauter, a professor emeritus at the University of St. Thomas and expert in political communication, described the meeting between Biden and the governors as unique.
“I think it is a bit of an unusual thing that they would come together in a time of political angst, to try and communicate with the president,” Sauter said. “I think they both come with different kinds of an agenda, where Biden is trying to reassure the governors and the governors are trying to find out if Biden is someone they can continue to support.”
But there have been mounting signs that support for Biden could be rapidly eroding among Democrats on Capitol Hill.