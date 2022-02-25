In the News: Law Student Sarah Murtada on No-Knock Warrants

Law student Sarah Murtada commented for KSTP News on new data from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension regarding the use of no-knock warrants by police.



From the article: While a former judge cautions that the data could be misleading, Sarah Murtada, a police reform advocate, says the numbers are disappointing.



“We’ve been waiting for this data for quite a while,” Murtada said. “I think we can see from that, there’s no increased level of scrutiny.”



Murtada is an organizer with Knock First Minnesota, a student-led group at the University of St. Thomas Law School that started pushing to ban no-knock warrants even before the death of Locke.



Murtada has been meeting with Minneapolis City Council members and other policymakers around the state pushing for stricter limits on search warrants. Her organization has specifically advocated for officers to always knock and announce first, then wait at least 30 seconds for a response.