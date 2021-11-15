In the News: Local economist, headhunter weigh in as record number of people quit their jobs

Assistant Professor of Business Ernest Owens commented for KAAL News on the number of employees who have quit their jobs within the last few months.



From the article: “It tells me that people are now reframing their purpose, what they want to do,” said Ernest Owens, an assistant professor of business at the University of St. Thomas. “It tells me they’re changing their standard of living, they’re changing what they find of value.”



The pandemic has altered where and how people work.



“It changed a lot of expectations and it changed the way people thought about their hours and their days,” said Owens. “We’ve been talking about there was going to be a dearth of employees for the last 10 to 15 years, now it’s hit and it’s hit during a time of COVID and a time when people want to redefine themselves and do different things.”