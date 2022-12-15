In the News: Mahmoud Kabalan on Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

Mahmoud Kabalan, engineering professor at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with WCCO Radio about a recent breakthrough for clean energy – the first time in history that experiments with nuclear fusion resulted in a net positive energy outcome.
From the story:
"So far, for the last six decades or so we've been able to cause fusion, but the amount of energy we put into causing fusion is (now) less than the amount of energy that we getting out of it. And this new development is the first time ever where we've caused fusion and we create more energy than we put in."