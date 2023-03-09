In the News: Manjeet Rege Encourages Educators to Lean Into AI to Support Their Classes

Manjeet Rege, professor and chair of the Department of Software Engineering and Data Science, and director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with KARE 11 about the new AI tool that is gaining popularity and how it should be used to complement school education.

“So it may not be a competition between a human educator and an AI, it’s more about supplementing one with the other and making that educational journey a lot more rewarding for everyone,” he said. “You [could] cover a particular concept in the class, but then the students take that same concept and see what ChatGPT has to say about it.”