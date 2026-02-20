In the News: Manjeet Rege on AI at the Minnesota State Capitol

Dr. Manjeet Rege, professor and chair of the Department of Software Engineering and Data Science, and director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence, spoke to WCCO-TV about the implementation of AI in the Minnesota Capitol security systems. AI is expected to provide enhanced safety for lawmakers and visitors.
From the story:
“AI security detection works by analyzing the shape, the density, and the material composition of objects as people walk through a scanner,” Rege said.
Rege said AI-based screening is becoming the new standard in many sectors, but a hybrid model including metal detection and human involvement is part of the equation.
“The key point is that AI enhances human judgement rather than replace it,” he said.