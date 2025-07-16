Manjeet Rege, professor and chair of the Department of Software Engineering and Data Science at the University of St. Thomas, spoke to KARE 11 on controversy surrounding the AI bot Grok. Rege is the director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence.

From the story:

X’s AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s xAI, responded to user prompts with explicit instructions on how to break into (Will) Stancil’s home and sexually assault him. The bot not only detailed a step-by-step plan for the crime but also referenced Stancil’s social media habits to estimate when he would be asleep and even offered advice on how to dispose of his body. These responses were posted publicly and, although deleted, were widely screenshotted and circulated.