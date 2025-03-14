In the News: Manjeet Rege on AI in Education

He was a part of a panel discussing thoughts and concerns about the use of AI in education. (His part starts at 1:13:47.)

“There are a number of tools which are browser plug-ins and as an educator, you can basically decide the level of proctoring. Is it an open notes exam or is it completely closed? You basically have to develop a machine learning model based on a data set, in three hours. Then you know it’s the student who is taking the exam, and not someone else.”