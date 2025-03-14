Manjeet Rege
Story In the News

In the News: Manjeet Rege on AI in Education

Posted on By Media Mentions

Manjeet Rege, software engineering and data science professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently spoke with KARE 11 about AI in education.

He was a part of a panel discussing thoughts and concerns about the use of AI in education. (His part starts at 1:13:47.)

From the interview:

“There are a number of tools which are browser plug-ins and as an educator, you can basically decide the level of proctoring. Is it an open notes exam or is it completely closed? You basically have to develop a machine learning model based on a data set, in three hours. Then you know it’s the student who is taking the exam, and not someone else.”

Watch the Panel

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications