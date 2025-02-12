In the News: Manjeet Rege on AI Policy Changes and Minnesota’s Tech Future

Manjeet Rege, Professor and Chair of Graduate Programs in Software; Director of Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence at the University of St. Thomas. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)

Manjeet Rege, software engineering and data science professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently published an op-ed in MinnPost about how the Trump administration’s stance on AI regulation might impact our state’s innovators, businesses and residents.

From the article:

One potential model for Minnesota to follow is the European Union’s AI Act, which establishes a comprehensive framework for AI regulation based on risk assessment. By adopting a similar approach, Minnesota can ensure that AI technologies are developed and deployed in a way that prioritizes safety, transparency and accountability.

Minnesota’s business community can also play a crucial role in promoting responsible AI development. By prioritizing ethics and transparency in their AI initiatives, companies can help build public trust and demonstrate the benefits of AI for Minnesota’s economy and society.