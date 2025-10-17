In the News: Manjeet Rege on Artificial Intelligence Helping Job Seekers

Manjeet Rege, a software engineering and data science professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently spoke with WCCO-TV about how concerns that artificial intelligence could eliminate jobs are more nuanced than they seem.
From the interview:
Host: How is AI actually impacting employers?
Rege: AI has made its foray into different industries. From the education to finance sector, retail manufacturing, what employers have noticed is that the combination of human judgment and AI going hand in hand can lead to a lot of gains. So when you look at manufacturing, companies are looking at how do we reduce the downtime in the manufacturing unit using AI in health care sector. How do we improve the patient health care? So, AI is being used in a number of sectors on a daily basis. ...
Host: How are you seeing AI impact entry-level job opportunities?
Rege: That’s an interesting question. Artificial intelligence is reshaping an entry-level job in two ways. First, when you think about a traditional entry-level job that used to be data heavy, like programming or simple data analysis or even data entry, those are now getting automated with AI, but you’re also having a newer set of entry-level jobs that are getting created as a result of AI, such as data stewardship, AI management, prompt engineering. So these are new set of jobs. Entry-level jobs will still exist. They’ll just look different.