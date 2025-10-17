In the News: Manjeet Rege on Artificial Intelligence Helping Job Seekers

From the interview:

Host: How is AI actually impacting employers?



Rege: AI has made its foray into different industries. From the education to finance sector, retail manufacturing, what employers have noticed is that the combination of human judgment and AI going hand in hand can lead to a lot of gains. So when you look at manufacturing, companies are looking at how do we reduce the downtime in the manufacturing unit using AI in health care sector. How do we improve the patient health care? So, AI is being used in a number of sectors on a daily basis. ...