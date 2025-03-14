In the News: Manjeet Rege on Generative AI

Manjeet Rege, Professor and Chair of Graduate Programs in Software; Director of Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence at the University of St. Thomas. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)

Manjeet Rege, software engineering and data science professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently provided insights on generative AI to CIO.

From the story:

Some organizations are turning to outside educational institutions for help in gen AI training. For example, Boston Scientific and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota have turned to the University of St. Thomas, based in St. Paul, Minnesota, for gen AI training.

“Reskilling your existing employees is great ROI,” says Manjeet Rege, professor and chair of the Department of Software Engineering and Data Science at the University of St. Thomas. The university offers both graduate certificates and a full master’s program in AI, designed for working professionals.