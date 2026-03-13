In the News: Manjeet Rege on Moving AI Pilots Into Institutional Practice

Manjeet Rege, Professor and Chair of Graduate Programs in Software; Director of Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence at the University of St. Thomas. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)

Manjeet Rege, professor and chair of the Department of Software Engineering and Data Science and director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence, was featured on the “AI for U” podcast, where he traced his path from medical AI research to universitywide AI strategy. Rege emphasized that building an operational AI program requires more than experimentation – it demands cross-functional roles such as product managers and data engineers, along with clear governance and accountability.

From the podcast:

Rege noted that many universities begin with small, isolated pilots, but treating AI as an add-on is becoming unsustainable. Once AI begins influencing real decisions – such as admissions recommendations or clinical predictions – institutions must address trust, oversight, and workflow integration, not just model accuracy.