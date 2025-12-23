In the News: Manjeet Rege on What Global AI Ethics Innovation Means for Minnesota

Manjeet Rege, professor of software engineering and data science at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with WCCO Radio about his upcoming trip to India and how global collaboration is shaping how AI is applied in health care and other industries, while emphasizing the need for responsible design and workforce preparation as the technology advances.

From the conversation:

Jordana Green: Let’s start with the tour. You are traveling all the way to India. Is India becoming a hub for AI research? Why is this tour beginning there?

Rege: This tour is really about learning in both directions. I will be spending time with industry professionals using AI at massive scale, researchers working on real-world applications, and students who represent the future of global AI talent. One thing that stands out is how closely AI in India is aligned with real-world impact. There is a strong focus on building AI that is practical, efficient and designed for scale. That is something we can learn from as well.

Green: What does that mean for Minnesota and for the work happening at the University of St. Thomas?

Rege: Minnesota is emerging as a serious player in AI, particularly in applied, ethical, and industry-focused innovation. We have strong academic institutions, engaged industry partners and a growing talent pipeline. Global relationships like these are what turn regional innovation into global influence.

Green: Your upcoming book focuses on ethics and governance of artificial intelligence. How urgent is that conversation right now?

Rege: AI is moving faster than our policies, institutions and shared understanding. The choices we make about AI today will shape public trust for years to come. That is why responsible design, deployment and governance matter. This is about helping leaders move from fear and abstract concern to practical, ethical action.