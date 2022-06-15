In the News: Marcella de la Torre on Keeping At-home Workers Engaged

Marcella de la Torre of Opus College of Business and Michael Grubich of the LAK Group co-wrote a piece for the Star Tribune on how keeping at-home workers engaged is essential, but can be difficult.

From the article: The workplace is changing. Flexibility and the hybrid model are probably here to stay. What we did learn during the pandemic is that people can effectively work remotely, and productivity tends to be stable or even increase. Flexibility is needed and must be a foundational element of every human capital strategy. However, workplace leaders need to keep risks in mind.