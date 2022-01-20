In the News: Mark Osler and Rachel Moran on the Trial of Former Minneapolis Police Officers

Law professors Rachel Moran and Mark Osler provided insight to KAAL News into the federal trial of former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, who are charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights.



From the article: “The judge is saying he wants to get the whole trial done in two weeks and that [amount of time] is what jury selection took in the trial of Derek Chauvin in the state court,” said Osler. “To get jury selection done in two days you're going to see the judge taking an active role in limiting what can be asked of the potential jurors coming in.”



The potential jurors will be from across the state of Minnesota.



"It's sometimes what happens in federal court, is that the judges will let the lawyers submit questions to them, and then the judges will ask those questions if they find the questions appropriate,” said Rachel Moran, a former criminal defense attorney and current University of St. Thomas law professor. “But he's dramatically shorting the time the lawyers will spend with each prospective juror."