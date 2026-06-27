In the News: Mark Osler on Anti-ICE Conspiracy Case

Mark Osler, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas, was recently featured in a Minnesota Public Radio story. The piece focused on the 15 Minnesotans “charged with conspiring to impede or injure federal officers,” but Osler says that proving conspiracy would be difficult to do.

From the story:

“That’s the essence of conspiracy in that it has to be an agreement to do an illegal act, not just to exercise constitutional rights. So it’s going to be an uphill climb for the government on this one,” Mark Osler, who teaches law at the University of St. Thomas, told MPR News.