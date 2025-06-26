In the News: Mark Osler on Capital Punishment

University of St. Thomas School of Law Professor Mark Osler spoke to WCCO-TV about the possibility of the death penalty being used in Minnesota. A 114-year-old ban still holds; however, recent crimes have raised questions about federal prosecutors pursuing the punishment in Minnesota.

From the story:

The high-profile assassination of a top Minnesota lawmaker and her husband could bring about a form of punishment long banned in the state.

With federal prosecutors involved, we wanted to know: How could the death penalty happen in Minnesota?

That cooperation between the two entities, however, isn’t as clear when it comes to state and federal prosecutors hoping to bring the accused killer to justice.

Who has jurisdiction in the case: state or federal?

“Well, they both do. And that’s part of where the tension comes in,” said Mark Osler, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas.