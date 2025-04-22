In the News: Mark Osler on El Salvador Flights

Mark Osler, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, spoke to Forbes about a judge ruling that Trump officials likely committed criminal contempt by flying migrants to El Salvador despite a court order forbidding it.

Federal law states contempt charges should be prosecuted by the government, “unless the interest of justice requires the appointment of another attorney.” That means if the government refuses to prosecute someone – as the Trump administration likely would – the court would then appoint a different attorney to prosecute the contempt charges.