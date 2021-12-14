In the News: Mark Osler on George Floyd's Civil Rights

Law professor Mark Osler commented for Associated Press on how pleading guilty to violating George Floyd's civil rights would impact the amount of time that Derek Chauvin spends behind bars.



From the article: The information sent out Monday gives no indication that the other officers intend to plead guilty. Messages left for their attorneys were not immediately returned.



Mark Osler, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, said any potential prison time that Chauvin would face in the federal case would likely be served at the same time as his state sentence — but the federal term has the potential to be much longer, up to life in prison.



By claiming responsibility, Chauvin can reduce his federal sentence. Though rare, Osler said he could also arrange to serve his sentence in the federal system, which could benefit him since he has been in solitary confinement in Minnesota. Brandt added that Chauvin would still have notoriety in the federal system and might still need to be segregated.