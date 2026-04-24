In the News: Mark Osler on Prosecutorial Decision-Making

Mark Osler, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, spoke with KSTP about a new Ramsey County analysis examining why some felony cases are not charged. Osler noted that the findings align with trends seen in other jurisdictions and highlighted the report’s unusual level of transparency in showing how prosecutorial decisions are made.

From the story:

A new Ramsey County report offers a rare look at why some felony cases never make it to court.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi released an independent analysis this week from the Justice Innovation Lab on how often prosecutors in his office file charges when police refer cases, and when they don’t, why. ...