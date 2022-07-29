In the News: Mark Osler on Sentencing of Former Police Officers

Law professor and former federal prosecutor Mark Osler spoke with The Associated Press on the sentencing of former police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao. USA Today , NPR and Politico also ran the story. The two were sentenced for violating George Floyd's rights.

From the article: Mark Osler, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law and former federal prosecutor, said ahead of Wednesday’s sentencing hearings that Kueng and Thao would likely seek a plea deal on the state charges that would not exceed the federal sentence and would let them serve the sentences concurrently.