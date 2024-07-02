Mark Osler debates federal narcotic sentencing at the Hot Topics: Federal Sentencing event held at the School of Law on Thursday, September 25, 2015.
Story In the News

In the News: Mark Osler on Supreme Court Presidential Immunity Ruling

Posted on By Media Mentions

Mark Osler, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently spoke with PolitiFact about the presidential immunity ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court.

From the story:

Justice Sonia Sotomayor made this argument in her sharply worded dissent, which Mark Osler, a University of St. Thomas law professor, called “the most chilling part” of the opinions released today.

Sotomayor wrote that the decision “effectively creates a law-free zone around the president, upsetting the status quo that has existed since the founding. … Orders the Navy’s Seal Team 6 to assassinate a political rival? Immune. Organizes a military coup to hold onto power? Immune. Takes a bribe in exchange for a pardon? Immune. Immune, immune, immune. … In every use of official power, the President is now a king above the law.”

