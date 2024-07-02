In the News: Mark Osler on Supreme Court Presidential Immunity Ruling

Mark Osler, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently spoke with PolitiFact about the presidential immunity ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor made this argument in her sharply worded dissent, which Mark Osler, a University of St. Thomas law professor, called “the most chilling part” of the opinions released today.
Sotomayor wrote that the decision “effectively creates a law-free zone around the president, upsetting the status quo that has existed since the founding. … Orders the Navy’s Seal Team 6 to assassinate a political rival? Immune. Organizes a military coup to hold onto power? Immune. Takes a bribe in exchange for a pardon? Immune. Immune, immune, immune. … In every use of official power, the President is now a king above the law.”