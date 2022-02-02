Mark Osler
In the News: Mark Osler on the Civil Rights Trial of Former Minneapolis Police Officers

Law professor Mark Osler joined WCCO Radio to discuss the federal trial of former Minneapolis Police officers J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, who are charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights. Osler discussed the impact that this trial will have on police protocols not only in Minnesota, but nationwide.

Listen to his conversation with Chad Hartman below:

