In the News: Mark Osler on the Civil Rights Trial of Former Minneapolis Police Officers

Law professor Mark Osler commented for the Associated Press on how the federal civil rights trial of former Minneapolis officers J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao will focus on what they didn't do during the encounter that led to George Floyd's death.
From the article: State prosecutors must prove the officers helped Chauvin commit murder or manslaughter, while federal prosecutors must show they violated Floyd’s rights, essentially by failing to intervene or provide medical help.
Mark Osler, a former federal prosecutor and now a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, drew this distinction: The state case is about what the officers did, and the federal case is about what they didn’t do.