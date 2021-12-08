Mark Osler
In the News: Mark Osler on the Kim Potter Trial

Law professor Mark Osler commented for KSTP News on what people can expect from the opening statements in the Kim Potter trial.

From the article: "The opening statement I really want to listen for is the prosecution's [opening statement]," said Mark Osler, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas. "The defense, I think they'll say it was a mistake, and she didn't intend to shoot anybody. But for the prosecution, the challenge for them is explaining the charge because it's complicated, especially the first-degree manslaughter charge. How they explain that she was reckless is going to be really important."

Potter faces two felony counts: first-degree manslaughter predicated on reckless use/handling of a firearm and second-degree manslaughter.

