University of St. Thomas School of Law professor Mark Osler poses for a studio portrait on December 6, 2012. Osler was photographed for graduate education promotional materials.
Story In the News

In the News: Mark Osler on the Sentencing of Kim Potter

Posted on By Media Mentions
Star Tribune logo

Law professor Mark Osler commented for the Star Tribune on the sentencing of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter.

From the article: "The judge could have given a sentence four times as long and chose not to," Osler said.

Although it may seem short, Osler said, "it's a very real punishment. It is not one that certainly the victim's family hoped for. It's not one that sends a message about violence against Black men, but it is one that offers real punishment."

Read More

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications