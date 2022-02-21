In the News: Mark Osler on the Sentencing of Kim Potter

Law professor Mark Osler commented for the Star Tribune on the sentencing of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter.



From the article: "The judge could have given a sentence four times as long and chose not to," Osler said.



Although it may seem short, Osler said, "it's a very real punishment. It is not one that certainly the victim's family hoped for. It's not one that sends a message about violence against Black men, but it is one that offers real punishment."