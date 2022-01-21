In the News: Mark Osler on the Trial of Former Minneapolis Police Officers

Law professor Mark Osler commented for NPR News on the federal trial of former Minneapolis police officers J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, who are charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights.



From the article: Mark Osler is a former federal prosecutor and a law professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law in St. Paul. He says the federal trial will be quite different from the state murder trial against Chauvin.



"This trial is really unique and important because it does present the question of the duty of officers on what they didn't do, as opposed to reviewing actions themselves, and how that's perceived by the jury and by the nation is going to be really interesting to watch."