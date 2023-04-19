In the News: MayKao Hang on Whole Person Health and Lessons from the Pandemic

Dean of the Morrison Family College of Health Dr. MayKao Hang speaks during a special ceremony honoring the Morrison family. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)

Dr. MayKao Hang, founding dean at the University of St. Thomas Morrison Family College of Health, recently spoke with the Star Tribune about the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic ahead of the inaugural Whole Person Health Summit.

From the story:

The summit is well-timed, because the pandemic revealed the consequences of poorer overall health and the need for solutions, said MayKao Hang, founding dean of St. Thomas’ Morrison Family College of Health. COVID-19 death and complication rates were elevated among the same minority and low-income communities in Minnesota that can’t afford the healthy foods and activities that help boost physical, social, mental and spiritual health.