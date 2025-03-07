In the News: Men's Basketball Talks Rising Success

The St. Thomas Men's Basketball team is reflecting on their banner 2024-2025 season ahead of the Summit League Championships. Coach Johnny Tauer along with student-athletes Nolan Minnesale and Carter Bjerke recently spoke with Associated Press reporter Dave Campbell for an in-depth feature profile.

One of the highest-scoring teams in the country with 22 wins, the AP story highlights the Tommie's unique jump from Division III to Division I competition. Despite being one of the most successful teams in the nation this season, St. Thomas is one of nine D-1 schools still in a probationary period and will be unable to play in the NCAA Tournament this month.

The story is now appearing online and in print publications that subscribe to AP News, including FOX Sports, KARE 11 and others.

From the story:

"For the University of St. Thomas, the accelerated transition to full-fledged NCAA Division I member is almost over. In their final year of postseason ineligibility following the rare jump from Division III, the Tommies must savor their limited taste of March Madness at the Summit League Tournament.