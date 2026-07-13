In the News: Mike Porter on Health Insurance Scams

Mike Porter, a marketing professor at the University of St. Thomas with expertise in health care business communications, spoke with the Minnesota Star Tribune about the rise of deceptive health insurance marketing. Porter discussed how dishonest marketers target vulnerable consumers with misleading sales tactics and shared warning signs people should watch for when evaluating health insurance offers.

From the article:

There have always been some “fly-by-night” folks in the health care business, said Mike Porter, a University of St. Thomas marketing professor with expertise in health care business communications. Today, he said, there is greater access to data that dishonest marketers can use to target people who may be in a vulnerable group.

One telltale sign of a bad actor is getting trapped on the phone.

“The harder the sell, the more I would question it,” he said.