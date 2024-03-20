In the News: Mike Porter on Target’s New Self-Checkout Restrictions

Mike Porter, marketing professor at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, recently spoke with KARE 11 about the new Target self-checkout rules and the potential reasons behind the decision.

From the story:

Beginning on March 17, 2024, shoppers in a hurry will have an easier time grabbing and going as the Minnesota-based retailer announced the rollout of its Express Self-Checkout – limiting lanes to guests with 10 items or fewer – in most of its 2,000 store locations across the country. ...

Though it wasn’t mentioned in Target’s release, retail experts say theft could also be a reason for the change. Mike Porter, professor of marketing at the University of St. Thomas, says it was likely a combination of speed and retail theft that led to this decision.

“That will be reduced if you only have 10 items to keep track of, but certain people are doing it on purpose and it’s not organized, and it may not be high-end dollars, but it all adds up,” he said.