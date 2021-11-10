In the News: Minnesota woman hopes story of redemption will persuade Biden to grant clemency

Law professor Mark Osler commented for the Star Tribune on President Biden's stance on clemency as Minnesota woman Kelli Caron petitions for clemency in her case.



From the article: Osler criticized the federal clemency process as overly bureaucratic — requiring numerous layers of review and managed by the same department that prosecuted the people now challenging their cases. For Caron's case to have a fair hearing, Osler said, "the entire system has to change."