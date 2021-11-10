Law professor Mark Osler commented for the Star Tribune on President Biden's stance on clemency as Minnesota woman Kelli Caron petitions for clemency in her case.
From the article: Osler criticized the federal clemency process as overly bureaucratic — requiring numerous layers of review and managed by the same department that prosecuted the people now challenging their cases. For Caron's case to have a fair hearing, Osler said, "the entire system has to change."
In the News: Minnesota woman hopes story of redemption will persuade Biden to grant clemency
