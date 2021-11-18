In the News: Osler on Justice Reforms

Law professor Mark Osler co-authored an article for The Hill on President Biden's approach to justice reforms during his first year in office.



From the article: It is becoming clear how we got to the possibility of such a perverse spectacle. Biden has appropriately tried to steer clear of interfering with the Justice Department as it pursues its core duties of prosecution of crime and defending the nation in court. His predecessor too often pushed into those areas in dangerous ways. But Biden has overcompensated in his deference to prosecutors and now seems to refuse to engage in what are actually his duties under the Constitution: Establishing policy for agencies such as the DOJ to follow and using the pardon power to grant clemency to those who deserve it.