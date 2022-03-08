In the News: Oyuna Uranchimeg and Paralympic Curling

Oyuna Uranchimeg, an administrative assistant for the Emerging Media Department at St. Thomas, is representing Team USA at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, China. Uranchimeg is a member of the U.S. curling team, and the 2022 Games will be her Olympic debut.

Uranchimeg was first introduced to curling in 2016, when she was invited to try the sport with a friend. Curling was not the only sport that Uranchimeg tried in her journey of rehabilitation following her car accident. Her story is featured in an article by NBC Sports which explained, "Adaptive sports were part of Uranchimeg’s rehabilitation, including a season on the 'Rolling Timberwolves' where she played wheelchair basketball. She also tried adaptive sailing and an adaptive circus program. But it was the afternoon at the curling club that planted the seed for a dream to become a professional athlete."

In 2018 Uranchimeg was named to the national curling team, where she began competing on an international level. Her first international competition was in April 2021, and in October of that same year she competed in the World Championships where her team placed fourth and qualified for the 2022 Paralympic Games.